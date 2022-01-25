Texas Courts Are Losing Their Sway On Discretionary Denials

By Dani Kass (January 25, 2022, 8:49 PM EST) -- In the last few months of 2021, no patent owners were able to escape Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews because related litigation was moving quickly in the Eastern or Western District of Texas, according to data presented at an IPWatchdog conference Tuesday. While the Texas courts have built up a reputation for getting to trial quickly, that has not been able to help patent owners persuade the PTAB to issue discretionary denials of reviews of their patents, according to Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC partner Todd Walters. The data was pulled from Docket Navigator for a Tuesday panel at the...

