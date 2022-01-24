Investors Say Attys Flubbed $1.1M Raymond James Claim

By Lauraann Wood (January 24, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- Two investors have launched Illinois state malpractice claims against an Indiana law firm and two attorneys who allegedly undervalued their $1.1 million dispute with investment bank Raymond James, which they say led to a mediated settlement they otherwise wouldn't have entered. Plaintiffs Veerasikku Bommiasamy and his wife Hemalatha claimed last week that Illinois attorney John C. Barlow and Mark E. Maddox, a partner at Fishers, Indiana-based Maddox Hargett & Caruso PC, understated their damages by about $225,000 and committed other shortcomings that led to a settlement they otherwise wouldn't have entered in an underlying investment mismanagement dispute with Raymond James &...

