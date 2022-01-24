Sheppard Mullin Distributes Bonuses To Staff

By Kevin Penton (January 24, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has paid its staff bonuses for 2021 equal to 2 ½ weeks' pay, according to a memorandum obtained by Law360. Sheppard Mullin included the bonus amounts in the checks it paid employees on Friday, in recognition of their work supporting 1.5 million billable hours on approximately 34,000 legal matters, according to Friday's memorandum to staff by Ted Tinson, the firm's chief operating officer. "Our financial performance in fiscal 2021 was robust — a very busy year for everyone at the firm," Tinson wrote. "Another year complicated by the pandemic, but a year when we showed...

