LATAM Denies Creditor Claims Plane Lease Deal Is Too Big

By Rick Archer (January 24, 2022, 3:48 PM EST) -- Chilean carrier LATAM Airlines Group and some of its creditors Monday wrapped arguments before a New York bankruptcy judge over the creditors' claims that the airline's proposed $1.4 billion in aircraft lease settlements is an inflated payoff for Chapter 11 plan support. Over the course of more than two hours of virtual closing arguments before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity Jr., the unsecured creditors committee and a bondholder representative argued the settling creditors had inflated their claims with charges for losses they didn't suffer, while LATAM denied the deal was meant to shore up support for its Chapter 11 plan....

