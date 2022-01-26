Calif. County Beats Pot Shop's Suit Over Destroyed Cannabis

By Sarah Jarvis (January 26, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- A California appellate court has sided with a county government in its fight against a medical cannabis business's petition to recover the costs of property that was damaged or destroyed in four raids, including a crop of marijuana plants purportedly worth $75 million, finding that the business brought its claim too late. Judge Kenneth R. Yegan, writing for the panel in Monday's unpublished opinion, agreed with Ventura County that dispensary Shangri La Care Center Inc. filed its latest petition after the three-year statute of limitations had expired, rejecting the company's argument that the county is judicially estopped from making that argument....

