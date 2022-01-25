Steptoe Boosts White Collar Bench With FCPA Pro

By Justin Wise (January 25, 2022, 2:46 PM EST) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has beefed up its white collar defense practice with the addition of a cross-border investigations and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act expert in its Washington, D.C., office. The firm said Monday that Iris Bennett had joined as a partner in its investigations and white collar group. Bennett comes to the firm following roughly eight years as a partner at the boutique Smith Pachter Mcwhorter PLC, according to her LinkedIn profile, where her practice covered areas including government investigations and corporate compliance with a particular emphasis on the FCPA and the False Claims Act. Proficient in Spanish and Portuguese,...

