NY Banking Agency Pick Pledges 'Rigorous' Fintech Oversight

By Jon Hill (January 24, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- New York's interim top financial services regulator said Monday that she believes in "rigorous" oversight of fintech firms and expressed support for broadening her agency's enforcement powers as two key Albany committees moved her closer to confirmation. The New York State Senate's insurance and finance committees voted to advance Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination of Adrienne Harris for superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services, a role that Harris has held on an acting basis since last summer. The votes capped off confirmation hearings during which Harris sought to assuage concerns that some progressives have raised about her ability...

