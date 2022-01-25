MedMen Says Ascend Used 'Political Pressure' To Push Deal

By Katryna Perera (January 25, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- Pot retailer MedMen has slammed a lawsuit brought by fellow cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings over a soured investment deal between the two businesses, saying it was forced to pull the plug after Ascend engaged in political shenanigans to get the deal approved by New York regulators. In a Monday filing, MedMen said Ascend used "political pressure and undue influence" to "force through" the approval by New York's Office of Cannabis Management of an investment agreement that would have given Ascend a majority stake in MedMen's New York operations. MedMen's counterclaims come in response to a suit that Ascend had initially filed...

