Investigator Returns After SFO Says He Wasn't ENRC Source

By Christopher Crosby (January 25, 2022, 4:05 PM GMT) -- A two-year internal probe into a Serious Fraud Office investigator accused of leaking confidential information about Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. has found he did not disclose materials to the press, the agency said in a London court filing. Senior investigator Tony Puddick has returned to duty after being suspended pending an investigation into whether he had a role in supplying a freelance journalist with damning internal documents as part of an alleged media smear campaign against the Kazakh miner, the SFO wrote in a defense filing. According to defenses filed with the High Court on Thursday and Friday, both the SFO...

