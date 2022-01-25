Financial Adviser Sues Insurance Broker Over Success Fee

By Silvia Martelli (January 25, 2022, 5:03 PM GMT) -- A financial advisory company has sued a motor insurance provider for allegedly failing to pay it a "success fee" of at least £500,000 ($674,000) after the broker was successfully sold to a private equity executive. IMAS Corporate Finance LLP said in its High Court claim, filed on Jan. 10 and now made public, that Dayinsure.com Ltd. had breached a 2019 contract by refusing to pay the adviser a fee after it sold all its shares to Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill, director and co-founder of global private equity firm Sun Capital Partners, Inc. IMAS advised on the transactions, according to the company's lawsuit....

