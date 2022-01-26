UK Top Court Asked To Set Aside Book Rules For Profits

By Kevin Pinner (January 26, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- Lower courts correctly found two subsidiaries can deduct accounting debits from their parent company's stock option grants to employees when calculating profits for corporate tax, despite international accounting standards, the firms told the U.K. Supreme Court. Julian Ghosh QC, the financial firms' barrister, asked the Supreme Court during a hearing Tuesday to decide whether Section 46 of Corporation Tax Act 2009, which covers how profits are calculated, gives the court "room to maneuver" to overlook international financial accounting rules in calculating relevant profits. The firms previously asked the court to set aside otherwise governing International Financial Reporting Standards 2 — which say...

