Rowan University Keeps Virus Coverage Suit Alive In NJ

By Lauren Berg (January 24, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- A New Jersey judge refused on Monday to toss Rowan University's lawsuit seeking coverage from Factory Mutual Insurance Co. after COVID-19 lockdown orders forced it to suspend on-campus activities, saying the school's complaint adequately alleges that the virus caused physical loss purportedly covered by its policy. In a brief order, New Jersey Superior Court Judge Timothy W. Chell denied Factor Mutual's bid to dismiss the lawsuit, finding that the school has adequately alleged that the insurance company breached the policy contract. "The court finds [Rowan]'s complaint addresses each coverage section and why it is [Rowan]'s position that [Factory Mutual] has breached their contractual...

