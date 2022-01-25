Va. Insurance Co. Agrees To Settle Hiring Bias Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (January 25, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- A Virginia insurance company agreed to a civil penalty and to submit to federal monitoring to end allegations that it refused to consider or hire qualified green card holders for open positions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. James A. Scott & Son Inc., which does business as Scott Insurance, settled the claims after a Justice Department probe found reason to believe the company routinely discriminated against noncitizen green card holders from 2017 to 2020, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act's anti-bias provision. "Employers cannot refuse to hire applicants based on their citizenship status except when they are...

