Blank Rome Adds Corporate Litigation Partner In Philly

By James Boyle (January 26, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- An attorney with more than two decades of experience in health care and antitrust matters has moved his practice to Blank Rome LLP's Philadelphia office from Troutman Pepper, Blank Rome has announced. Barak Bassman has been welcomed as a partner in Blank Rome's corporate litigation group in the Philadelphia office, the firm announced Monday. Bassman told Law360 Wednesday that he saw the move as an opportunity to expand his practice. "I saw that Blank Rome was investing into growing its health care practice's footprint," Bassman said. "This was a good opportunity to move and take advantage of what they have already...

