SEC Sacrifices Process To Block New Proxy Adviser Rules

By David Dragics (January 26, 2022, 2:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has been facetiously dubbed the Energizer Bunny as he attempts to quickly write new rules on everything from cryptocurrency to climate change.[1] In pursuit of his ambitious agenda, however, it appears he is sacrificing process and forgoing the commission's modus operandi of deliberation and bipartisanship — which results in rules that are fair and built to last over the long run. In fact, Gensler's recent efforts to tear up good rules as fast he can draft new ones is emblematic of the politicization and shortcomings to this scattershot approach. A case in point...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS