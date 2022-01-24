​​​​​​​Hanger Importer Rips Excessive Secrecy In Duty Evasion Spat

By Grace Dixon (January 24, 2022, 9:43 PM EST) -- A family-owned janitorial supply company told the U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday that the government's blanket approval of redactions to claims the company imported Vietnamese hangers routed through Laos to avoid duties hamstrung its attempts to fight back. Leco Supply Inc. urged the CIT to shoot down U.S. Customs and Border Protection's February finding that Truong Hong Development Multidisciplinary Group Ltd. evaded steep countervailing and anti-dumping duties while exporting hangers from Vietnam to the benefit of Leco and nine other importers. CBP greenlighted M&B Metal Products Company Inc.'s extensive redactions of exhibits and allegations that should never have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS