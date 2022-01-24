USPTO Programs Offer Help To Underresourced Innovators

By Lauren Berg (January 24, 2022, 9:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday announced the creation of several new programs it hopes will improve access to patents and trademarks for people who have been historically underrepresented in the U.S. intellectual property system. In response to President Joe Biden's executive order last year requiring government agencies to identify ways they can lighten the burden of the economic crisis created by the pandemic, the USPTO established an Economic Relief Working Group to "increase awareness of the benefits of patents and trademarks among aspiring innovators and creators," according to a blog post written by Acting USPTO Director Drew Hirshfeld....

