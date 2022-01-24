Dem Lawmakers Launch Probe Of Border Patrol Incident Units

By Mike LaSusa (January 24, 2022, 6:14 PM EST) -- A slate of high-ranking Democrats launched a probe Monday into the U.S. Border Patrol's internal investigative squads known as "critical incident teams," which critics have accused of operating as "cover-up units." The heads of several U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate committees dealing with homeland security, justice issues and the border sent a public letter to Gene L. Dodaro, the head of the U.S. Government Accountability Office, requesting the congressional investigative body gather information about how the teams operate. "We would like to better understand the roles and responsibilities of these critical incident teams, including their authorities, activities, training, and...

