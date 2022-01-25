DHS Hears Trump-Era Policies At Fault For Family Separations

By Mike LaSusa (January 25, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's administration has contributed to the ongoing separation of migrant families by continuing many policies that started under his predecessor, Donald Trump, commenters said in response to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security request for policy recommendations. DHS received almost 13,000 responses by the Tuesday deadline for the public to weigh in on permanently safeguarding against future attempts to separate families at the border, a practice the Trump administration relied on to deter migrants from coming to the U.S. Biden has forcefully condemned the separations of migrant families that occurred under Trump's so-called zero-tolerance immigration program, which the former...

