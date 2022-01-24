Car Wash Patent Trial Delayed After 2 Witnesses Catch COVID

By Dorothy Atkins (January 24, 2022, 8:43 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge agreed Monday to delay a patent trial set to begin Jan. 31 over claims Wash World infringed a Dover Corp. subsidiary's touch-free car wash technology patents, after the parties notified the judge that two witnesses recently tested positive for COVID-19 and a third witness had been exposed. The case was set to head to a jury in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at the end of the month, more than a year after the De Pere, Wisconsin-based Wash World initially sued the Michigan-based Belanger, its parent Dover and Dover's subsidiary Piston OPW, seeking a declaration that its touch-free car...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS