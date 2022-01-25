Minn. Panel Orders Further Review For Mine's Water Permit

By Morgan Conley (January 25, 2022, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Minnesota appeals court sent a proposed copper-nickel-platinum mine's water quality permit back to state pollution authorities with directions to consider whether the mine's discharges of treated wastewater into nearby wetlands require a federal Clean Water Act permit. In a unanimous opinion Monday, a three-judge panel largely upheld the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's decision to grant PolyMet Mining Inc.'s application for a state-issued permit that would allow it to discharge water from a proposed mine in the northeast of the state. But, the panel said in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's pivotal 2020 holding in County of Maui v. Hawaii...

