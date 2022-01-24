Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Venable Beats $11M Suit Alleging It Duped Facebook Investors

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 24, 2022, 10:57 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday tossed a former asset manager's claims accusing Venable LLP of conspiring with a client of the law firm who allegedly stole $11.2 million from investors who believed they were buying pre-IPO Facebook shares.

U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno said the loss of prospective fees and commissions claimed by the former investment adviser and the entity he formed to purchase the shares aren't recoverable under Pennsylvania law for claims of fraud, negligent misrepresentation, unfair competition, aiding and abetting, conspiracy, and breach of fiduciary duty.

The so-called "expectation" or "benefit-of-the-bargain" damages sought by asset manager Timothy Burns and ESG Capital...



