Watchdog Dings Acquisition Service Over Shady Sourcing

By Jennifer Doherty (January 25, 2022, 2:29 PM EST) -- A General Services Administration watchdog has called out the agency's Federal Acquisition Service over slipshod monitoring that allowed goods from countries outside the Trade Agreements Act into federal supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter dated Jan. 21 but released Monday, the GSA Office of Inspector General declined to issue formal recommendations, but urged the service to strengthen its contract oversight. The GSA temporarily eased restrictions imposed by the Trade Agreements Act and Buy American Act between 2020 and 2021 in order to acquire adequate supplies to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S., including N95...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS