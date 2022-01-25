Takeaways From 6th Circ.'s RE Tax Foreclosure Ruling

By Scott Bernstein (January 25, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- A case of first impression before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit — Lowry v. Southfield Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative[1] — addressed two questions. The first is whether Section 548 of the Bankruptcy Code,[2] which allows for the avoidance and recovery of constructive fraudulent transfers in which the recipient of the transfer did not receive reasonably equivalent value for the transferred property and the transferor was insolvent on the date of the transfer or rendered insolvent by the transfer, may be utilized to set a tax foreclosure. The second is whether the U.S. Supreme Court's 1994 holding of BFP v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS