Atlanta DA Gets Grand Jury Probe Of Trump Election Call

By Dave Simpson (January 24, 2022, 11:05 PM EST) -- A Georgia superior court judge Monday granted Atlanta's district attorney's request to impanel a special grand jury to investigate potential interference by former President Donald Trump and his administration into the 2020 general election results in the state, according to documents obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In a two-page order, Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher granted Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis' bid to seat the panel, starting May 2 and continuing for 12 weeks. "This authorization shall include the investigation of any overt acts or predicate acts relating to the subject of the special purpose grand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS