Apple, Panasonic Patent Trials Delayed Amid Omicron Surge

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 25, 2022, 5:38 PM EST) -- Two California federal patent trials have been postponed amid the pandemic's omicron surge, with Panasonic's suit accusing Getac of infringing its "Toughbook" design patents delayed until June and a case claiming Apple's AirPods infringe a startup's intellectual property now pushed to March. In early January, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California announced a temporary suspension of all jury trials, in response to the "alarming surge" of COVID-19 cases, due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. As cases continued to rise — including infections reported by court employees — the court on Jan. 19 extended the suspension until...

