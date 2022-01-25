Danish Tax Authority Looks To Revive $2B Cum-Ex Fraud Suit

By Richard Crump (January 25, 2022, 4:18 PM GMT) -- Denmark urged an English appellate court on Tuesday to revive its £1.5 billion ($2 billion) dividend tax fraud case against British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah and others, arguing it was wrongly thrown out as an inadmissible foreign revenue claim. The country's tax authority, known as Skat, urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a High Court ruling that blocked its claim as an impermissible attempt to recover taxes through the English courts it says it paid out to foreign investors who falsely claimed to own shares in Danish companies. Lawyers for Skat told the Court of Appeal that the lower...

