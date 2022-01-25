FCA To Target Firms Using Insolvency To Dodge Liabilities

By Najiyya Budaly (January 25, 2022, 1:48 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that it plans to crack down on companies that place themselves in insolvency to limit the compensation that they pay to clients with complaints, after it has increasingly intervened in restructuring plans. Finance companies should not use company and insolvency law to manage their liabilities to unfairly benefit them at the expense of their clients, the City watchdog said. The regulator said it has seen an increasing number of companies using schemes of arrangement and other insolvency proposals to avoid paying their customers. The schemes allow solvent businesses to write off claims from secured...

