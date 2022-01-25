Pensions Watchdog Floats Code For 'Third Way' Schemes

By Martin Croucher (January 25, 2022, 2:45 PM GMT) -- Pension trustees will be able to apply from August for permission to open a new type of collective retirement scheme, the U.K. pensions watchdog confirmed Tuesday. The Pensions Regulator set the date as it announced a consultation on a new "code of practice" that will govern how it will authorize and regulate the new retirement plans, which are known as collective defined contribution schemes, or CDCs. CDC schemes are risk-sharing pension plans that are new to Britain, although they are widely used in Canada and the Netherlands. They will offer a "third way" alternative to Britain's two major types of workplace...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS