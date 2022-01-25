Regulators Agree To Collaborate To Protect Consumers

By Najiyya Budaly (January 25, 2022, 3:11 PM GMT) -- Britain's financial watchdogs said on Tuesday that they have formally agreed to work together on regulatory problems in order to improve safeguards for consumers, small businesses and the wider sector. The regulators — the Financial Conduct Authority, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, the Financial Ombudsman Service, The Pensions Regulator and the Money and Pensions Service — said that they have signed the so-called Wider Implications Framework. This is a formal agreement that they will collaborate on regulatory matters in which they share a common interest. Leadership will rotate on a 12-month basis between its members, starting with the Ombudsman Service....

