3 Firms Guide Crypto Mining SPAC Deal Valued At $1.5B

By Elise Hansen (January 25, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency mining company BitFuFu said Tuesday it plans to go public at a $1.5 billion enterprise value by merging with a blank-check company, in a deal guided by Wilson Sonsini, Harney Westwood and Loeb & Loeb. Finfront Holding Co., which does business as BitFuFu, said the combination with Arisz Acquisition Corp. will likely be complete by the third quarter of this year. BitFuFu provides cryptocurrency mining services and cloud-mining services to institutional and individual customers, according to the announcement. Cryptocurrency "mining" refers to the process of using computing power to help verify digital-asset transactions and create new tokens. BitFuFu says it...

