2 More BigLaw Firms Match Milbank Associate Pay Raises

By Sarah Martinson (January 25, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Washington, D.C.-based WilmerHale and New York City-based Boies Schiller Flexner LLP are among the firms increasing their associates' salaries to match the pay scale recently set by Milbank LLP, Law360 Pulse confirmed Tuesday. The firms said in internal memos Monday that they would be raising associates' base salaries between $10,000 to $20,000, bringing their associate pay scales to $215,000 for the class of 2021 and $385,000 for the class of 2014 and earlier. The new salaries are effective Jan. 1, according to the memos.

