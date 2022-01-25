3rd Circ. Tackles Religious Accommodations For Mail Carrier

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 25, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday wrestled with how to balance the needs of an employer with shifts to cover and a worker whose religious beliefs limited his availability, as a Christian, former mail carrier sought to revive his workplace bias lawsuit against U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. A former mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service asked the Third Circuit on Tuesday to overturn a lower court's dismissal of his religious bias suit. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) In a case that has the federal appeals court poised to resolve a circuit split on federal employment discrimination protections outlined in Title VII of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS