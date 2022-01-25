Eateries Fight For £6M COVID Payout From AXA At Trial

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 25, 2022, 4:04 PM GMT) -- The owner of The Wolseley and other upmarket London restaurants urged the High Court on Tuesday to order insurer AXA to pay out the £6 million ($8.1 million) it claims it is owed under its business interruption policy to cover COVID-19 losses. Jeffrey Gruder QC of Essex Court Chambers, representing restaurateurs Corbin & King Ltd., told Judge Sara Cockerill in submissions during the first day of the trial of a £6 million claim that the owners of the Wolseley are bringing against their insurer, AXA Insurance UK PLC. Gruder told the court that the restaurant chain — which also includes The Delaunay...

