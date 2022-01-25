EU Again Slaps $89M Antitrust Fine On Telefonica, Pharol

By J. Edward Moreno (January 25, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- The European Union's antitrust regulator reimposed fines amounting to $89 million on Telefonica and Pharol, formerly known as Portugal Telecom, for allegedly agreeing not to compete with each other in the Iberian telecommunications markets. The European Commission announced the new fines Tuesday, which totaled €66.89 million ($75.5 million) for Telefonica and €12.15 million ($13.7 million) for Pharol. The previous antitrust fines were tossed by Europe's top court in 2018 because the panel found the amounts were miscalculated. The commission had fined the pair in 2013 for allegedly agreeing not to compete with each other in the Iberian telecommunications markets. The fines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS