WTO Dispute Roundup: US, EU Keep Playing Nice In Geneva

By Alex Lawson (January 25, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest look at the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. agrees to comply with a ruling striking down its duties on Spanish olives, while two of its other long-running spats with Europe are put to rest. All Quiet on the Transatlantic Front The U.S. and European Union continued to wind down their tensions in several lingering disputes, as the Biden administration formally announced it would adjust its duties on Spanish olives after the EU's successful challenge, but stressed that it would take time. WTO rules dictate that members looking to implement a ruling against another member require...

