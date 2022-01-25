$7.5M Settlement Proposed In Spectra-Enbridge Merger Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (January 25, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Former public unitholders of Spectra Energy Partners LP have agreed to a $7.5 million settlement of a $28 million merger payment share dispute revived by the Delaware Supreme Court last year. The terms, if approved, would end a unitholder suit dismissed by the Chancery Court in September 2019, in one of Delaware's more tangled legal battles over direct and derivative merger claims and standing to pursue either in the wake of a multistep $3.3 billion go-private merger of pipeline giants. Attorneys for the unitholders and Spectra did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the proposed settlement, which still requires...

