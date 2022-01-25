QAD Stockholders Seek Del. Stock Appraisal After $2B Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (January 25, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- An arbitrage-focused investment fund holding stock in manufacturing software company QAD Inc. has sued in Delaware Chancery Court for an appraisal of its shares following QAD's recent, $2 billion go-private sale to a private equity firm, Thoma Bravo. The Arbitrage Fund took the step Monday under a provision of Delaware's general corporation law allowing stockholders to seek a court-determined value of the 232,603 shares following a merger, rather than accepting the offered price. Thoma Bravo paid $87.50 per share for QAD's stock, putting the value of The Arbitrage Fund's current stock holdings in QAD at nearly $20.4 million. The deal was...

