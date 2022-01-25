Mallinckrodt, Fresenius Reach $14M Deal On Supply Claims

By Rick Archer (January 25, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to approve a $13.9 million settlement with a subsidiary of German pharmaceutical company Fresenius Kabi to end a dispute over supply payments Mallinckrodt cut off when it entered Chapter 11. In a motion filed Monday, Mallinckrodt said the deal will resolve about $16.5 million in claims Fresenius had asserted in the case in return for less than $1 million in priority payments and a slice of the unsecured creditors' trust fund. According to case filings, Mallinckrodt and Fresenius' Norwegian subsidiary, Fresenius Kabi Norge, had a contract under which Mallinckrodt pledged to purchase...

