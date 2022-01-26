Coverage For Eatery's Pandemic Losses Barred By Exclusion

By Eli Flesch (January 26, 2022, 2:55 PM EST) -- A Tampa-area restaurant isn't entitled to coverage for pandemic losses it sustained when it closed its doors and its food spoiled, a Florida federal judge found, saying a virus exclusion in its policy barred coverage. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle on Tuesday said Sunset Grill at Little Harbor's policy with the Markel unit Independent Specialty Insurance Co. contained an exclusion barring coverage for what were "undeniably" losses caused by a virus. Those losses included food spoilage and business interruption losses, she said. "COVID-19 is unquestionably a virus capable of 'inducing physical distress, illness, or disease,' and it caused all of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS