State Dept. Boosts Hiring To Address Visa Backlogs

By Alyssa Aquino (January 25, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State is planning on hiring dozens of foreign service officers to address staffing shortages that have contributed to long delays in visa processing, according to information posted on its website Tuesday. In response to questions from the American Immigration Lawyers Association regarding the department's efforts to speed up visa processing, the State Department said it plans on hiring foreign service officers at numbers above the rate of attrition and intends to recruit more than 60 limited noncareer appointment consular professionals, or LNAs, in fiscal year 2022. However, "many posts" will have to wait until the second half...

