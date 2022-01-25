Aliera Ch. 11 Cases To Be Consolidated In Del. Court

By Vince Sullivan (January 25, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- The voluntary Chapter 11 case of health insurance provider The Aliera Cos. will be transferred from Georgia after a Delaware bankruptcy judge ordered the case to his court Tuesday to be consolidated with an earlier involuntary Chapter 11 filed by the company's creditors. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey signed the order denying Aliera's own motion to join the involuntary bankruptcy case with its own voluntary proceeding in Atlanta court and granting the petitioning creditors' motion to bring all the cases under Judge Dorsey's purview. The orders came after a Jan. 13 hearing during which the petitioning creditors — former members...

