US Corruption Rating Stalls Amid COVID-Fueled Standstill

By Al Barbarino (January 25, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- While the Biden administration's efforts to get tough on corruption may look good on paper, the U.S.'s corruption rating didn't budge in 2021 from its lowest point in a quarter-century as the world grappled with COVID-19, according to an annual index released Tuesday by the nonprofit Transparency International. The U.S. maintained a score of 67 in 2021 on a 100-point scale, the same result as in 2020, and lower than 69 in 2019, 71 in 2018, and a decade-high 75 in 2017, according to previous releases of the index. The score of 67 represents an all-time low, according to the organization,...

