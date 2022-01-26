Brown Rudnick Snags Corporate Partner In Boston

By Adrian Cruz (January 26, 2022, 4:16 PM EST) -- Brown Rudnick LLP announced that it hired an experienced corporate attorney with a focus on startup companies as a partner in Boston, the ninth attorney to join the firm from McCarter & English LLP this month. Benjamin M. Hron joins Brown Rudnick after spending approximately 10 and a half years with McCarter & English. He told Law360 on Wednesday that he was initially attracted to the firm because of a close working relationship with life sciences practice head Michael Cohen, with whom he spent two years running a startup-focused boutique firm. He added that the firm's capabilities both in terms of...

