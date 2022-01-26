Jones Walker Nabs Back Former US Marshals Director

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 26, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- Jones Walker LLP has snagged the former director of the US Marshals Service back to the firm's litigation group in its Lafayette office. Donald "Don" Washington has returned to the firm, practicing in its corporate compliance and white collar defense team. He has a long history in public service, having served as the director of the U.S. Marshals Service from 2019 to 2021 and as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana from 2001 to early 2010. "While it was an honor to serve our country and lead the U.S. Marshals Service, it is a pleasure to return home to...

