EU Clears Prince's $2.1B Ferro Buy With Fixes

By Matthew Perlman (January 25, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- European enforcers on Tuesday cleared private equity-backed Prince International Corp.'s planned $2.1 billion purchase of Ferro Corp. after the specialty chemical and additive company agreed to unload a pair of manufacturing facilities and other assets. The European Commission said in a statement that it has approved the deal, conditioned on Prince's sale of its porcelain enamel and glass coatings businesses, which includes manufacturing facilities in Bruges, Belgium, and Cambiago, Italy. It will also transfer a production unit for colorants from the U.K. to Belgium before making the sale, enforcers said. "The market investigation revealed that the transaction would reduce the numbers...

