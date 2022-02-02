Geo-Tech Firms Settle Patent Battle Over Rail-Track Invention

By Silvia Martelli (February 2, 2022, 2:19 PM GMT) -- A synthetics company whose product designed to prevent erosion below railway tracks was found to use a rival's patented invention has settled a dispute with the competitor, halting its claim that sought a declaration that it had not infringed the technology. Judge Marcus Smith signed off an agreement in a Tomlin order filed at the High Court on Jan. 24. The order resolved a patent battle between Fiberweb Geosynthetics Ltd. against its rival Geofabrics Ltd. over an invention layered within the ground beneath railway tracks. The competing products use what is known as a geosynthetic, a synthetic product used to stabilize ground....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS