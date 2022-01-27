DLA Piper Says Former Client Can't Avoid Unpaid Fees

By Silvia Martelli (January 27, 2022, 3:01 PM GMT) -- DLA Piper has pushed to knock out a counterclaim from a former client seeking to avoid the law firm's attempt to recover £828,000 ($1.1 million) in allegedly unpaid legal fees, arguing it wasn't negligent when advising the building company in a separate lawsuit. DLA Piper UK LLP said in its High Court reply on Monday that Elements (Europe) Ltd.'s counterclaim for negligence must be struck out. This is because it fails to disclose any reasonable grounds for its allegations that the law firm breached its duties of reasonable care when it represented the building contractor in its legal battle with a real...

