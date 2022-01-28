Prepare For FTC's Expanded Use Of Gramm-Leach-Bliley

By Christopher Leach (January 28, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has gotten creative since the U.S. Supreme Court held that the FTC cannot obtain monetary relief in connection with its principal unfair or deceptive acts or practices statute, Section 5 of the FTC Act. It has announced a number of initiatives designed to revive the agency's ability to force companies to pay money in enforcement actions, including ambitious rulemakings and reviving old FTC precedents. Just into the new year, the FTC notched its first success on a different, potentially much broader, approach. On Jan. 5, in FTC v. RCG Advances LLC, the FTC settled allegations that a...

