Buchalter Welcomes 4 New Attorneys In Sacramento

By James Mills (January 26, 2022, 3:44 PM EST) -- Buchalter PC has added four attorneys to its Sacramento office, a team of three trusts and estates attorneys from Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP and a labor and employment attorney who was previously general counsel at a construction materials firm. Bryan Phipps, who spent two years at the Sacramento-based Murphy Austin boutique firm, joins as a shareholder in the tax, benefits and estate planning and litigation practice groups, Buchalter announced Tuesday. Phipps brings his trusts and estate team with him, consisting of his brother, Jarom Phipps, and Grey Lund, both joining as attorneys. Together for almost five years, the team...

